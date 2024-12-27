MUDA case: Petitioner Krishna writes to PM, HM for central protection

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 27 (IANS) Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named as the first accused, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking central protection for himself and his family.

He has claimed that the state government has refused to provide him with the gunman he has asked for.

Krishna in his letter sought immediate security assistance from the central government due to Karnataka state government’s refusal to provide adequate security to him and his family.

“Since I am fighting against the CM and other influential individuals, the state government is refusing to provide me with security. This demonstrates that government officials are attempting to hinder my efforts under the influence of CM Siddaramaiah.

“It seems that relying on state government security feels increasingly risky to myself and to my family. Therefore, I request that security be kindly provided by the central government to ensure protection of my life and ensure the well-being of my family within society,” Krishna appealed.

Krishna further stated, “I am writing to you with a grave concern regarding the safety and well-being of my family. Despite repeatedly requesting the Karnataka state government to provide us with necessary security measures, we have been denied any assistance, and our lives are now at significant risk.”

“I filed a complaint regarding the illegal allotment of 14 sites under the MUDA in the name of Parvathi, the wife of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other political leaders and influential individuals,” he stated.

“Despite my efforts to lodge a complaint with relevant authorities, they refused to take action. As a result, I approached the High Court and filed a private complaint. After reviewing my complaint and the supporting documents, the court directed an investigation by the Lokayukta authorities. Following this an FIR was registered in the case, with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah being named as accused number one,” the letter mentioned.

“Because of my disclosure of this scam, multiple false FIRs have been registered against me, and there are attempts to have me imprisoned. The first FIR was filed at Nanjangud Town Police Station, followed by another FIR at Devaraja police station and Krishnaraja police stations in Mysuru,” he stated.

“They are trying to pressure me and offering money in exchange for dropping the case. Despite this, I remained determined to continue the fight. Now, they are resorting to threats against me and my family,” he stated.

“On August 18, I submitted a request letter to the Police Commissioner of Mysuru requesting a gunman, but it was denied. Similarly, the BJP State President, along with several NGOs and organisations, sent request letters to the DGP Karnataka seeking security assistance for me, but those were also denied,” Krishna underlined.

The MUDA case involves the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s family. The matter is being probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

