September 14, September 15: Light to moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh!

The Amaravati Weather Department has issued a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow. According to the alert, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the state on September 14 and September 15, primarily affecting the north coastal areas and Rayalaseema districts.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh has been severely impacted by floods caused by heavy rains, particularly in the Vijayawada and Guntur districts. These floods resulted in fatalities and widespread destruction of homes. Despite the rain alert, temperatures remain high even in sunny weather, with Nellore experiencing temperatures around 38.2 degrees Celsius.

Due to the recent continuous holidays caused by the rains, the government has decided to cancel today's holiday, which is the Second Saturday of the month. However, with a holiday scheduled for tomorrow, the impact of the rain on traffic is expected to be minimal.

