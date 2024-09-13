September 14: No holiday for schools and colleges in these districts!

September 14 is the second Saturday, which is a holiday for schools, colleges and offices. However, the DEO of Guntur Sailaja has announced that schools will be on holiday in this district. This is due to the continuous holidays that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have due to the heavy rains and floods.

Andhra Pradesh's private and public schools have continuous holidays, which concern parents regarding the student's academic year. However, there is no holiday tomorrow, September 15, September 16, or September 17, because of Sunday, Milad-un-Nabi, and Ganesh Nimajjanm, respectively. There is a high chance that other districts' schools will also be closed. There is no official announcement yet, and the government may announce the working day tomorrow.

