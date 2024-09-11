September 17: Holiday for schools on Ganesh Nimajjanam?

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 7 grandly all over the country. Everyone celebrated the festival, and the celebrations continued as it was a 10-day festival. The Ganesh pandals are filled with devotees who take blessings from God. Every city is filled with Ganesh idols, making it a beautiful festival to celebrate.

In Telangana, every city has Ganesh pandals decorated beautifully for everyday celebrations. But the last day, Ganesh Nimajjanam, falls on September 17, the day to send the lord. On this day, everyone participates in the nimajjanam to send off the Ganesha. However, the road will be struck by vehicles and trucks carrying idols, creating extreme chaos.

Almost every school, college, and office will be closed to avoid traffic problems. In Telangana, schools and colleges are closed on this day on the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam.

