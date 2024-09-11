Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nikhil and Sonia The new Couple in the House ?

The first week of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is almost over, and the drama is building! The first competitor to leave the competition was social media personality Bebakka, but when actress Soniya Akula gained the lead, things really got exciting. Her ferocious altercations with Seetha and Vishnupriya have given the show a spicy edge that has left viewers wanting more.

Soniya's forceful and even impolite actions have caused a stir on social media, with many people doubting her motivations. But in the middle of the drama, Soniya and TV star Nikhil have found new love. The gossip of the town is their flirty banter and intimate encounters, and it appears the producers are enjoying the drama.

But not everyone finds Soniya's pranks funny. Several people in the audience believe she's making an excessive effort to maintain her spotlight presence, causing unnecessary disputes. Given her evident entertainment value, it's probable that the creators will keep her in the game even if she received a nomination this week.

The drama that is developing must be thrilling for host Nagarjuna Akkineni! he contestants face a grocery task, promising more laughs and excitement. Stay tuned for more updates on the Bigg Boss 8 Telugu.

