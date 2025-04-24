Pahalgam attack: Bodies of 3 victims reach B'luru; no one involved should be spared, say families

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) The bodies of three victims of the Pahalgam terror attack arrived in Bengaluru early Thursday morning -- two from Karnataka and one from Andhra Pradesh. BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya accompanied the families from Srinagar, Kashmir.

The body of one of the victims, Manjunath Rao, is being sent to Shivamogga from Bengaluru International Airport. Another victim, Bharat Bhushan, will be laid to rest in Mattikere, Bengaluru, and the body of Madhusudhan is being sent to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh via Chennai.

At the Bengaluru airport, Tejasvi Surya, along with Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna, paid heartfelt tributes. Surya said the nation stands with the grieving families during this tragic time.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister of State V. Somanna said, “This is unacceptable and condemnable. The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Defence Minister have already taken bold steps. This firm stance will continue. We must send a clear message that if any such incident takes place in our country, those responsible will not be spared.”

“This is what our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, is committed to,” he added.

Pradeep, the brother-in-law of victim Manjunath Rao, who came to receive his sister’s family, shared his anguish: “Along with our family, 25 other families have suffered loss of life. Many others are injured. The most shocking thing is that my brother-in-law was shot in front of his wife. I don’t know how she endured that. I’m still wondering how they are coping with it.”

“When I spoke to her yesterday as they boarded the flight to Bengaluru, my sister sounded rock solid. She was calm. I couldn’t hold back my emotions, but she somehow managed to stay composed. Their son is 18 years old. He had just completed his Class 12 board exams, and they had gone on a vacation,” he said.

“It’s horrifying that such an attack happened before their eyes. I don’t know how the boy will cope with this. He’s just a young man with his whole life ahead of him. This shock may have a deep impact on his mental health. I haven’t seen them yet. I’m still waiting here for them,” Pradeep stated.

“First, I just want to see them. It’s going to be hard for me to face her,” he added with a heavy heart.

Speaking on a broader note, Pradeep said, “Religion is a personal matter. Whatever faith you follow, it should remain within your home. Visiting a temple, church, or mosque is a personal choice. There’s no need to make public declarations or force views on others.”

He further urged the authorities, “No one involved in this incident should be spared. Preventive measures must be taken so that such incidents never occur again. I’ve seen the news -- so many families have suffered, and even armed personnel have been affected. No innocent person should have to go through this.”

“My only request is that proper preventive steps be taken. No one deserves to face such a tragedy,” he concluded.

