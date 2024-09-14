September 16: Likely No holiday for schools and colleges in Telangana

The Telangana government is considering cancelling the holiday on September 16, which was initially planned for Milad-un-Nabi. The government is now debating whether to declare holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions due to recent rains that have already caused extended closures.

Parents are concerned about the possibility of additional holidays, especially with the Dussehra holidays approaching in October. Despite today being the second Saturday of the month, schools and colleges are operating as usual.

Also read: September 14, September 15: Light to moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh!

Also read: Private Schools High Fees Under Watch: Telangana Government Takes Action

Also read: Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav : SKY High