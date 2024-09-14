Private Schools High Fees under Watch: Telangana Government Takes Action

In response to growing public outcry over the unchecked rise in school fees, the Telangana government is moving to address the issue of exorbitant charges in private schools. The Directorate of School Education, following the orders of a Cabinet Sub-Committee, is looking into regulating these fees. Authorities are considering implementing recommendations from the Acharya Tirupathirao Committee's 2017 report on fee regulation, with the possibility of introducing a new law to curtail arbitrary increases.

The issue is significant, as private schools in the state currently have a higher enrollment than government schools, with many parents opting for private institutions due to poor infrastructure and staffing shortages in public schools. Private schools in Telangana are charging anywhere from ₹12,000 to ₹4 lakhs annually, with some increasing fees by up to 25% every year. Years of complaints have finally led the government to consider stricter measures.

Reviewing Other States' Laws on Fee Regulation

To create an effective system, Telangana is considering adopting models from other states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, which have enacted laws to regulate school fees. With over 11,000 private schools catering to more than 35 lakh students in Telangana, the need for such regulation is crucial.

Development Charges Under Scrutiny

Private schools have justified fee hikes by labeling certain expenses as "development" costs, such as upgrading classroom technology. In some cases, schools have raised fees by 25%, citing these unnecessary upgrades as essential. This misuse of funds has drawn criticism, prompting the government to crack down on inflated costs disguised as development expenses.

Stricter Monitoring of School Finances

The Tirupathirao Committee has proposed that schools be allowed to raise fees only by up to 10% without special approval. Any increase above this threshold would require schools to maintain detailed financial records, ensuring that all major transactions are documented through bank payments. This would include payments for teacher salaries, infrastructure improvements, and other expenses. The School Education Department is currently evaluating the feasibility of this recommendation and may set up a monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance from private schools.