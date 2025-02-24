February 24: School Holiday in Kerala's 12 Districts Due to Local Body Elections

Kerala: The local body elections for 28 local wards in Kerala state will be held today, February 24. Elections will take place in in 13 districts, with the exception of Wayanad. Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM. The elections will be conducted in all districts except Wayanad.

Due to the polling, various schools in 12 districts have declared a holiday today. Additionally, some educational institutions where vote counting will take place will remain closed tomorrow as well.

The local-body elections are being held in 28 local wards across the state. Voting is scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM. A total of 30 wards, excluding those in Wayanad, were notified for the elections. In two wards—Kolikkunnu in Madikai Panchayat and Pallippara in Cheemeni Panchayat, both in Kasaragod—LDF candidates have won unopposed. The remaining 28 wards will undergo polling today.

Polling stations such as MDLPS Kumbazha in the Kumbazha North ward of Pathanamthitta Municipality, NSSHS Thadiyoor in the Thadiyoor ward of Ayiroor Grama Panchayat, and Government LPS Puramattom in the Galaxy Nagar ward of Puramattom Grama Panchayat, along with all government offices and educational institutions within the respective municipal and panchayat wards where elections are taking place, will remain closed on February 24 as per the order issued by the District Election Officer and Collector.