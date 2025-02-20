February 21 Holiday or not?

As February 21 approaches, many are wondering if it's a holiday or not. The answer varies depending on the state you're in. While some states have declared holidays for various reasons, others will continue with their regular schedule. Here's a breakdown of which states observe a holiday tomorrow and why:

State-wise Holiday Declarations

Jammu and Kashmir

The state is presently on winter holidays, which will go on until February 26. It is a routine annual holiday announced by the state government to give relief to students and employees from the rigours of winter.

Meghalaya

February 21 is election day in Meghalaya, and therefore it's a holiday in the state. The Government of Meghalaya has announced a general holiday for the people of the East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills Districts. This is in respect of the General Elections 2025 of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

Varanasi

Schools in Varanasi will be closed until February 22 because of the current Mahakumbh Mela. This is being done as a precautionary measure to keep students safe and to avoid any interruption to the meal.

Other States

Besides the above-named states, some other states also have holidays tomorrow for various reasons:

Telangana: No holiday announced by the state government.

Andhra Pradesh: No holiday announced by the state government.

Punjab: Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a holiday on February 21 but not a statewide holiday.

Haryana: The state government has not declared any holiday.

It is important to know that these holidays might not apply uniformly to all institutions, private schools, colleges, and offices. It's always best to verify with your employer or academic institution to determine if February 21 is indeed a holiday.

Also, institutions can have holidays on other dates or for other reasons. So, it's important to confirm the holiday calendar with your respective institution to avoid any confusion.

