February 21 General Holiday in Meghalaya for Elections

The Meghalaya Government has declared February 21st, 2025, as a general holiday for the citizens of the East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills Districts. This is in respect of the General Elections 2025 for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

An official notification issued by the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, General Administration Department, announced the holiday for every government employee as well as officials working in the aforementioned districts. This move is to allow electors eligible in the said district to cast their votes in the democratic process with no hindrances of a workplace nature.

In addition to that, the government has also granted special leave to the employees who are working in the Garo Hills district but are constituents of the constituencies of KHADC and JHADC. The special leave will allow them to cast their votes in the elections without losing their workday.

The government communique also mentioned that industrial operations, establishments governed by the NI Act, of 1881, shops, shift workers, and casual workers, as well, will enjoy the benefit of a paid holiday on February 21st, 2025. This even includes workers who are employed outside the constituencies but who are eligible voters under the KHADC or JHADC. This benefit ensures that no voter in the affected constituencies is disfranchised and will not stand to lose their wages.

As provided for in the Factories Act and the Industrial Employment Act, the government has constitutionally enshrined the function of ensuring workers performing shift duty, daily wage workers, or casual workers are not denied exercising their right to vote by work obligations.

This step emphasizes the importance of the participation of citizens through votes in the democratic process of Meghalaya and reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring that every citizen is allowed to vote during the elections. The declaration of a paid holiday, coupled with the special leave for certain employees, is an effort towards increased political participation with the functioning of major sectors in the state remaining uninterrupted.

Also read: February 26 Holiday for Maha Shivaratri in Hyderabad