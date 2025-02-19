February 26 Holiday for Maha Shivaratri in Hyderabad

Telangana government has announced a general holiday on February 26 to celebrate the festival of Maha Shivaratri, a major Hindu festival of Lord Shiva. Due to this, all schools in Hyderabad and Telangana's other districts will be closed on this day.

Maha Shivaratri is celebrated every year during the Hindu month of Phalguna, which coincides with February or March. It is celebrated by the devotees with the practice of a full-day fast and having only fruits, milk, and water. Some of them also remain awake through the night, chanting Shiva mantras.

As part of preparations for the holiday, a few schools in Hyderabad have already started pre-final exams. February 26 has been cited by the Telangana State calendar as an official holiday for Maha Shivaratri.

The holiday falls within the general holidays announced by the Telangana government for 2025. Other important holidays in the state are New Year's Day, Republic Day, Holi, Ugadi, and Eid ul-Fitr, among others.

With the upcoming Maha Shivaratri holiday, students and instructors in Telangana are looking forward to a much-needed holiday.

