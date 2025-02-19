February 19 holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

February 19 is the birthday anniversary of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a legendary personality in Indian history. Therefore, Maharashtra has announced a public holiday on the day as a memorial to the great leader.

In Maharashtra, all government offices, schools, and colleges are closed today because the state is celebrating the great king. In Goa, the state has also announced a public holiday today, and there will be different cultural events throughout the state. Schools and government offices in Goa are also closed.

In Karnataka, specifically in areas with a high Marathi-speaking population, Shivaji Jayanti is being celebrated through cultural activities and events. While it is not an official public holiday across the state, the day continues to be celebrated with fervour.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, although it is not a holiday for the public, certain schools and institutions may give optional holidays to mark the day. Local celebrations and events are also conducted in these two states.

In other states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, Shivaji Jayanti is not a state holiday, but local celebrations or cultural functions can still be arranged to mark the contribution of Shivaji in Indian history.

So, if you are in Maharashtra or Goa, have a good holiday today! And if you are elsewhere, spare some time to pay tribute to the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

