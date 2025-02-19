Nimrat Kaur explains how growing up in a Sikh family, significance of Maha Kumbh Snan is new concept

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur recently opened up about how her upbringing in a Sikh family made the significance of the Maha Kumbh Snan a new concept for her.

While she was deeply rooted in Sikh traditions, the iconic ritual of the Kumbh Mela offered her a fresh perspective on spirituality and its diverse practices. On Tuesday, the Dasvi actress took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Nimrat took to her Instagram handle to describe her experience and penned a lengthy note where she said that the historic event of the Mahakumbh made her deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival.

Nimrat wrote, “Words fail me to describe this experience…as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept. The unparalleled historic event of the Mahakumbh actually made me deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival. One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here. Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event.”

She added, “Running on probably 2-3 hours of sleep for a long time now and constantly dealing with the ever changing dynamics and demands with epic proportions, it takes super human capacities to make anything happen at this point. My salutations especially the brilliant Ganga Task Force for their relentless efforts in making my experience thoroughly flawless and doing it all with smiles on their faces. Went in with equal amounts of nervousness, excitement, anticipation and curiosity. Have come back with a renewed sense of awe, inspiration and pride for our unparalleled culture, history and that which binds us all in this mortal journey, faith. Om Namo Gangayai Vishwarupini Narayani Namo Namah Har Har Mahadev.”

On the work front, the ‘Sky Force’ actress will next be seen in the upcoming political thriller “Section 84,” where she stars alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.

-IANS

ps/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.