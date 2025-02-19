Vijay Deverakonda Signs Bollywood Film with Karan Johar & Nikhil Bhatt

Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly signed a Hindi film with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, known for his critically acclaimed film Kill. The project will be produced by Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

Vijay’s previous films did not perform well at the Hindi box office, but his popularity remains strong. Many believe that with the right script, he has the potential to make a big impact. Karan Johar, known for introducing fresh talent, is producing this project, which has generated significant excitement among fans. The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2026, with a release scheduled for the same year.

In addition to his Bollywood project, Vijay is preparing for his next Telugu release, Kingdom. Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, the film is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025. The teaser has already created a buzz, featuring NTR’s voiceover, while the Tamil and Hindi versions feature Suriya and Ranbir Kapoor’s voices, respectively. Fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed film, which promises to be a major hit.

Vijay Deverakonda is also working on two other Telugu films one with director Rahul Sankrityan and another with Ravi Kiran Kola. Both projects are in pre-production, with work expected to begin soon after Kingdom wraps up.