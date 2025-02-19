Yokohama India boosts local production as road infra improves, consumption surges

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Driven by surging popularity of luxury SUVs, growing premium segment and improved road infrastructure, Yokohama India on Wednesday said it has bolstered local manufacturing capabilities at its state-of-the-art facility in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Yokohama began its operations in India in 2007 and inaugurated its first manufacturing plant in November 2014.

The company has now introduced the production of 20-inch tires, in the response to the increasing demand for higher-inch tires in the country, the company said in a statement.

Among the premium tire offerings in this category is the Geolandar X-CV (G057), a high-performance tire designed for luxury SUVs.

The company said it continues to adapt to market trends and facilitate a culture of motoring excellence, and “remains committed to developing innovative mobility solutions that align with the evolving needs of Indian motorists”.

Featuring an asymmetric tread pattern, advanced silica compounds, and a 2-ply sidewall, the X-CV delivers a smooth driving experience, enhanced grip, and durability.

It is now available through Yokohama India's extensive network of over 3,000 retailers nationwide.

This expansion follows Yokohama India’s recent announcement of localising the production of 19-inch tires, marking another milestone in its commitment to delivering world-class products.

With improving road infrastructure and advancement in vehicle geometry, passenger segment vehicles are now opting for larger-inch tires,” said the company.

Higher inch tires also offer better handling and safety as they could accommodate advance braking systems.

By expanding local production capabilities, “we are future-proofing our offerings—now with the capability to manufacture up to 24-inch tires—ensuring that we continue to serve the premium segment with cutting-edge, high-performance products,” said the company.

Yokohama India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of The Yokohama Rubber Co Japan -- a company with over a century of global expertise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.