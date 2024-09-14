Mhow gangrape accused to be produced in court today 

Bhopal, Sep 14 (IANS) All six men, accused of the attack on two Army officers and alleged gangrape of one of their female friends, will be produced before Indore district court on Saturday.

These six accused were arrested from different places in three days. While two accused were arrested within 24 hours of the crime, another was arrested on Thursday and the remaining three were arrested late on Friday.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. However, police were yet to record the victim's statement.

According to police, the six accused were identified as Rohit Singh Girwal (23), Sandeep Singh Wariya (23), Sachin Makwana (25), Anil Baror (27), Pawan Bansooniya (23) and Ritesh Bhabhar (25).

Anil and Ritesh planned the crime and have admitted to the gangrape of one of the female friends of the Army officials, police said.

Indore SP (Rural) Hitika Vasal had told media persons that the accused were booked on charges of robbery, rape and under the Arms Act.

Police said the incident occurred when two army officials and their female friends were enjoying loud music near Jam Gate.

"Anil Baror, the mastermind in the case, heard loud music from the firing range near Jam Gate around 2 p.m. and could see four people. He then called his associates, reached the spot and committed the crime," Indore SP (Rural) Hitika Vasal said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of September 10-11 when Army officials along with their family friends had gone for a picnic near Jam Gate in Mhow - the outer part of Indore.

Located on the Vindhyachal ranges, Jam Gate is surrounded by forests. In monsoon, tourists frequent the spot during the day, and the area is deserted at night.

