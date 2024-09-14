Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 13th Highlights

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu : Tears and Triumphs in the Latest Episode The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu was an emotional rollercoaster, filled with laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments. The competition for prize money reached its climax, and the contestants were in for a surprise.

Keratam Team Takes the Lead Bigg Boss announced the end of the prize money competition, revealing the Keratam team as the top winners with a whopping Rs. 2,45,000. The Akhanda team secured second place with Rs. 1,25,000, while the Endless Heroes team took home Rs. 75,000. The total prize money now stands at an impressive Rs. 5,45,000.

Truth Revealed In a fun twist, Bigg Boss introduced a truth or dare game, pushing contestants to reveal hidden secrets and showcase their talents. Yashmi confessed to stealing chicken, while Vishnupriya showcased her pole dancing skills. Nikhil's saree-clad performance left everyone in stitches.

Gifts from Home In an emotional segment, contestants received gifts from their loved ones. However, only five contestants had the chance to keep these sentimental items. The housemates voted, and Abhay, Nikhil, Nainika, Nabeel, and Aditya were chosen to receive their gifts.

Heartfelt Moments As contestants shared stories behind their gifts, emotions ran high. Abhay's watch symbolized his father's unwavering support. Nikhil's father's shirt brought tears to his eyes. Nainika's doll represented a new beginning after a painful past. Nabeel's photo of his late father served as a reminder of his strength. Aditya's father's photo helped him overcome dark times.

Manikantha's Midnight Surprise In a shocking turn of events, Manikantha sneaked into the Akhanda team's bedroom, stealing goods and sparking an impromptu game among contestants.

Also read: Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Highest TRP for Launch Episode, Shatters Records

Also read: Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav : SKY High

Also read: September 16: Likely No holiday for schools and colleges in Telangana