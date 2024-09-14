Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Highest TRP for Launch Episode, Shatters Records

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 1, defying expectations and setting a new benchmark with an unprecedented 18.9 TRP for its launch episode. This surpasses the previous highest rating of 18.5 achieved by Season 4.

http://

A Look Back at Previous Seasons

- Season 1 (Jr. NTR): 16.18 TRP

- Season 2 (Nani): 15.05 TRP

- Season 3 (Nagarjuna): 17.92 TRP

- Season 4 (Nagarjuna): 18.50 TRP

- Season 5 (Nagarjuna): 18 TRP

- Season 6 (Nagarjuna): 8.86 TRP (lowest)

- Season 7 (Nagarjuna): 18.1 TRP

- Season 8 (Nagarjuna): 18.9 TRP (highest-ever)

Nagarjuna, the host since Season 3, has broken his own record with the highest-ever launch episode TRP. This feat is a testament to the show's enduring popularity and the host's charisma. Bigg Boss Telugu has a unique ability to captivate audiences, even when expectations are low.

The show's format, contestants, and social media engagement create a perfect storm that keeps viewers hooked. Love it or hate it, Bigg Boss is an undeniable force in Telugu entertainment. With a record-breaking launch, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 8 Telugu to see if it can sustain the momentum. Will the contestants' antics, tasks, and drama keep the audience engaged? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – Bigg Boss Telugu is here to stay.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 13th Highlights

Also read: Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav : SKY High