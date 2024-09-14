Congress MLA from Ramgarh, Zuber Khan passes away

Jaipur, Sep 14 (IANS) Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh, Zuber Khan (61) passed away early on Saturday morning.

He breathed his last at his farm house in Dhai Pedi near Alwar city at 5:50 A.M.

His funeral will be held in Ramgarh on Saturday evening.

Party officials said that he had undergone liver transplant a year ago.

He was unwell for one-and-a-half years but due to exertion during the Lok Sabha polls, his health challenges worsened, said party workers.

His health deteriorated further around 15 days ago.

Zuber Khan’s wife Safia is active in politics and has also been an MLA.

Now, after the death of Zuber Khan, the total number of Assembly seats that have become vacant in the state has gone up to seven.

Hence Assembly bye-elections will be held on seven seats now as five seats had earlier gone vacant as the sitting MLAs won Lok Sabha polls and became MPs.

Recently, the sixth seat, Salumber became vacant due to the demise of BJP MLA Amritlal Meena.

The five seats which will undergo bypolls after their MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections are Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Devli Uniyara, Khinvsar and Chauasi.

Zuber Khan, the deceased MLA shared good relations with the Gandhi family.

He completed his school studies in Alwar and then went to Delhi where he did his post-graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Zubair Khan is survived by his two sons Adil (29), and Aryan (26).

Zubair Khan became an MLA for the first time in 1990 from Ramgarh in Alwar on a Congress ticket. At that time, he was 25-years-old.

He became an MLA again in 1993 and after this, he was the National Vice President of the NSUI and National Working President of the Youth Congress. He was also the District President of the Congress.

After this, he became an MLA once again in 2003 and thereafter the Whip in the Assembly.

However, he lost the election in 2008 and in 2013. In the 2018 elections, his wife Safia Khan was given a ticket by the Congress and she won. Zuber Khan again became an MLA in 2023.

