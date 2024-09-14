Italy: Three Chinese citizens killed in devastating store fire

Rome, Sep 14 (IANS) Three people died in a fire at a store in the northern Italian city of Milan, Italian authorities and media said.

The victims were all Chinese nationals, the Chinese Consulate in Milan told Xinhua news agency on Friday.

The incident occurred in a northern district of Milan late Thursday. The victims were two brothers, aged 17 and 19, and a woman, aged 24, reports Xinhua, quoting Ansa news agency.

Five firefighter brigades were called to the scene and were able to put out the fire in the early hours of Friday, the Fire Department confirmed on social media.

Rescuers found the victims' bodies in a bathroom on the first floor, where they might have sought refuge after the flames engulfed the store, Milan-based media Il Giorno daily reported.

An investigation has been launched into the possible causes of the deadly fire. Milan Chief Prosecutor Marcello Viola told local media that it would be run "without ruling out any hypotheses, including arson."

The inquiry is being carried out by Italy's military police, the Carabinieri force.

The fire progressed rapidly and caused extensive damage to the 700-square-metre facility, one of the firefighters told the Italian ADN-Kronos news agency.

"After our first inspection, we are not yet able to determine what exactly has triggered the flames... along with all other forces involved and the prosecution authority, we are investigating all leads," Claudio De Maio, an engineer-inspector with the Lombardy Fire brigade, said to the media.

