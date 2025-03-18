Nikhil Siddhartha Launches AnTeRa Restaurant in Kompally

Food enthusiasts in Kompally have a new reason to celebrate with the launch of AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar’s latest branch in the neighborhood. Marking its sixth outlet, this popular restaurant chain—already a hit in Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, and Bengaluru—opened its doors in Kompally with a grand inauguration by Pan-India star Nikhil Siddhartha.

At the launch event, Nikhil expressed his excitement about being part of AnTeRa’s expansion. He acknowledged the overwhelming response the brand has received at its other locations and was thrilled to see it bring its signature dining experience to Kompally. He praised the restaurant’s spacious setting, calling it an ideal destination for families and young diners alike.

With a massive 650-seater capacity, the restaurant promises a hassle-free dining experience. Nikhil highlighted that AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar is more than just about great food—it offers a vibrant ambiance, a rooftop space for parties, and an extensive cocktail selection, making it a standout destination for food lovers in Hyderabad.

Encouraging locals to explore the new branch, Nikhil assured that the menu is not only delicious but also reasonably priced. He even shared his personal favorites—Raju Gari Kodi Pulao and Ragi Sankati with Natu Kodi—revealing that he often orders from AnTeRa during his film shoots.

The restaurant is helmed by young and dynamic entrepreneurs Ashish Reddy and Anurag Reddy. Also present at the event were Nikhil’s brother-in-law and businessman Amarnath Madduluri, along with his brother Mahendranath Madduluri, who joined in celebrating the launch.

On the professional front, Nikhil also provided an exciting update about his upcoming film, Swayambhu. He revealed that the film is being produced on a grand scale, with stringent security measures in place to prevent any leaks.