Ponman OTT Release: Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Career-Best Performance!

The much-anticipated Malayalam dark comedy action film Ponman is now available for streaming on Jio Hotstar. Based on GR Indugopan’s novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar and directed by Jothish Shankar, the film was initially released in theatres on January 30 and received widespread critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and stellar performances.

Ponman OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

For those who missed the theatrical release, Ponman debuted on Jio Hotstar on March 14. The film is available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wider audience can enjoy its gripping narrative.

Ponman Plot: A Dark Comedy Exploring Dowry and Social Norms

Set in the coastal town of Kollam, Kerala, Ponman delves into the deep-rooted gold dowry system and its impact on marriages. The story follows PP Ajesh (played by Basil Joseph), a jewellery sales agent who provides gold to brides’ families with the expectation of repayment from wedding cash gifts.

Ajesh lends 25 sovereigns of gold for a wedding, but after the ceremony, the bride’s family can only return 13. Determined to recover the remaining 12 sovereigns, Ajesh embarks on a tense and gripping journey, highlighting the societal pressures and the immense value placed on gold in traditional marriages.

Ponman Cast and Performances

The film features an impressive cast, including:

Basil Joseph as PP Ajesh

Sajin Gopu

Lijomol Jose

Anand Manmadhan

Deepak Parambol

Basil Joseph’s portrayal of Ajesh has been widely praised, with many calling it his career-best performance. The film’s intense screenplay and sharp dialogues keep the audience engaged throughout.

Audience and Critics’ Reception

Ponman has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Social media users have hailed the film for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

“A gripping ego clash drama packed with powerful performances. The screenplay is razor-sharp, keeping us hooked from start to finish. The dialogues hit hard. The biggest highlight is Basil Joseph’s performance—absolutely outstanding and his career-best,” one user commented.

“Interesting film. Shows shifting perspectives and changing equations between the characters... And there's a sense of urgency throughout, so it's never boring. Not too convinced about the ending, but it was probably inevitable,” wrote another viewer.

Final Verdict

With its thought-provoking storyline, compelling performances, and sharp screenplay, Ponman is a must-watch. Whether you’re revisiting the film or watching it for the first time, its availability on Jio Hotstar ensures easy access for movie lovers across different languages.