Sunita Williams Return: When and Where to Watch NASA-SpaceX Splashdown LIVE from India?

Over the past few days, the entire world's attention has been on NASA as astronauts stuck in space—Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—are finally set to return to the Earth. Enthusiasts across the world are wondering at what time the SpaceX splashdown will happen and how they can watch the same. Don't worry, we have got you covered. Already, the undocking was completed, and NASA will stream the live again from 04:45 PM ET. (02:15 am IST)

When and Where to Watch Sunita Williams Return LIVE?

NASA advanced the return of Sunita and Butch owing to the weather conditions and to ensure a safe landing for the astronauts. The crew will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which arrived at the ISS on Sunday, using a Falcon 9 rocket to transport the replacement crew to the ISS.

The space organisation has made it clear that the entire return process will be streamed live and public will be allowed to witness the much-awaited home-coming.

The undocking has already been completed, and the splashdown can be viewed on the NASA YouTube channel.

Not just on YouTube, space enthusiasts can witness the process live on NASA TV, which is now changed to NASA+. The URL for the same is also available here: https://plus.nasa.gov/