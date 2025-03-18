Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are taking marriage plans forward one day at a time

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS)Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez and her music producer fiance Benny Blanco are in no hurry to walk down the aisle.

The newly engaged couple recently discussed wedding plans, their upcoming collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The two spoke in an interview with Rolling Stone. According to Blanco, 37, Selena has several ideas regarding her dream wedding when the time is right.

He said, “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head. We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring”.

The actress said, “Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least”.

As per ‘People’, in December 2024, Selena announced that Blanco popped the question with an oval-shaped ring featuring a large marquise diamond, estimated to be six carats. Blanco asked for Selena’s hand in marriage with a romantic picnic that included Taco Bell.

When asked if adding Taco Bell to the proposal felt ordinary, Blanco explained that he and the actress are “just living our life every day”.

“There’s not this whole elaborate thing. I think we’re very lucky to be surrounded by such great people, and we’ve still just been enjoying so much”, he told Rolling Stone. “It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right”.

