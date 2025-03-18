Hyderabad: Uber Shuttle Offers Free Rides to Hitec City for 3 Weeks

Hyderabad: Uber is offering free rides on its Uber Shuttle service to Hitec City for the next three weeks, allowing commuters in Hyderabad to try a more convenient and comfortable way to travel. Uber Shuttle is a shared bus service designed to help ease traffic congestion by offering a mass mobility option for daily commuters.

Currently being piloted in Hyderabad, Uber Shuttle connects key residential areas with major business districts through specific routes. The service has already been successful in cities like Delhi and Kolkata, where it serves tens of thousands of commuters every day.

During the three-week promotion, free rides will be available on all routes from Alwal, Ameenpur, Bachupally, Nampally, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram, heading to and from Hitec City.

Commuters can book their seats up to a week in advance through the Uber app. The app also allows passengers to track the shuttle's live location and check the expected time of arrival (ETA). To ensure a comfortable journey, standing passengers are not allowed, making the ride safer and more enjoyable.

This initiative aims to reduce reliance on private vehicles while offering a better commuting experience for Hyderabad residents.