September 14 to 17: Four Holidays Back-to-back!

Recently, continuous heavy rains in the two Telugu states resulted in consecutive holidays for students. While students initially enjoyed the unexpected break, parents have started expressing concerns that the extended time off is affecting their studies. Adding to this, another series of holidays is approaching for students in the coming days. In response, the Telangana government has taken a key decision: it has canceled one of the upcoming holidays during this period.

Cancellation of a Holiday on September 16

September 14th falls on a Second Saturday, which is a regular holiday, followed by Sunday on the 15th, making it two consecutive holidays. The next day, September 16th, is marked as a holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. Another holiday is also declared for Ganesh Visarjan, resulting in four straight days off for educational institutions. However, the government has decided to cancel one of these holidays, specifically the one on September 16th for Milad-un-Nabi. The date for this festival has changed; based on the sighting of the moon, the celebration has been moved to the 17th instead of the 16th. Consequently, the government has revoked the holiday scheduled for the 16th.

Impact on Travel Plans

With the initial expectation of four consecutive holidays, many parents of students had planned various trips and tours. However, upon learning about the cancellation of one of the holidays, some have opted to cancel their plans, while others have decided that missing just one day might not be a big issue.

This decision by the government reflects its focus on ensuring that students do not miss too much academic time due to extended holidays.