September 10: Holiday for Schools, Colleges?

Heavy rains have been disrupting daily life in the Telugu states for several days. Roads are waterlogged, and floods have been overflowing. In Andhra Pradesh, three districts are under a red alert, while others are on orange alert. As a result, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions are closed today, September 9. The IMD has predicted that rains will continue for several days, bringing heavy floods, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The government has not yet given any official announcement regarding the holiday on September 10, tomorrow. With today's holiday, schools and colleges already got three days holidays making it fifth holiday of the month.