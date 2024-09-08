September 9: Heavy rain alert for Telangana, holiday likely for schools and colleges

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Telangana on September 8, with the rain expected to continue until September 10. The IMD has also warned that Khammam, Badradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu could experience floods due to the heavy rainfall. There is a high chance that the Munneru lake may overflow, potentially causing floods that could disrupt houses, buildings, and vehicles. Floods have already impacted Khammam and nearby areas a few days ago.

Schools and colleges have been closed for two days due to Vinayaka Chavithi and Sunday. With the rain alert in place for three days, there is a possibility that schools and colleges may remain closed tomorrow, September 9. An official announcement from the government is yet to be made.

Also read: September 7 and 8: Heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh