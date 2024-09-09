No Holiday for Prabhas on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Raja Saab upcoming film, with Prabhas in the lead role, is highly anticipated. The new update of the film is that the shooting of the film is under process, and recently Nidhhi Agerwal has also joined the cast. The latest news is that the hilarious scenes between Prabhas and the three heroines are going on a high vibe at present, and it is said that director Maruthi is going so strict and shooting is going on without any breaks, and there was no holiday for shooting on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, and on Sunday also, the team is continuously shooting for the film.

The Raja Saab is a unique blend of romantic comedy and horror, written and directed by the acclaimed Maruthi. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10, 2025, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas in the titular role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. With its genre-bending narrative, The Raja Saab promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride, accompanied by Thaman S's captivating soundtracks and background music. Produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, and fans of Prabhas and Maruthi are eagerly waiting to witness this cinematic treat