Devara USA Premiere Pre Sales: Racing towards 1 Million USD

Devara: North America Premieres Pre-Sales Reach $832K from 960 Show.

Excitement is building for the North American premiere of Jr. NTR's Devara. Devara is a highly anticipated pan-India film, starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Koratala Shiva is the director of the film, with pre-sales hitting an impressive $832,000 across 960 shows. This marks a significant surge, even with a relatively modest increase in the number of screenings. The film is on track to reach $1 million in pre-sales well before the trailer drops!

Details:

USA: $782,371 from 939 shows, 320 locations, and 25,981 tickets sold.

Canada: $49,000 from 21 shows, 5 locations, and 1,532 tickets sold.

With just 18 days remaining until the premiere, anticipation is Increasing day by day