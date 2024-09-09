Devara : Trailer launch Update

The most anticipated film, Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to be released on 27th September. The team of Devara has given an interesting update on the film. The trailer of the film is all set to be out tomorrow, i.e., 10th September, according to the team with an official poster.



Devara Part One is an upcoming Telugu action drama film directed by Koratala Shiva, starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie's release date is yet to be announced, but it has already created a lot of buzz among fans. The combination of Jr. NTR and Koratala Shiva has raised expectations, and the addition of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to the cast has added to the excitement. The storyline is not yet revealed, but it's expected to be an intense, action-packed drama. With the star power and the director's previous track record, Devara Part One is expected to perform well at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release, anticipating an unforgettable cinematic experience.