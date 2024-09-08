Watch: Malayalam actor detained at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: RGIA police detained Malayalam actor and Rajinikanth’s Jailer movie villain Vinayakan for allegedly raising a ruckus at the Shamshabad airport. The actor misbehaved with the gate staff and the passengers while boarding an IndiGo flight from Kochi to Hyderabad to Goa.

The CISF officers handed him over to the airport police following which the police registered a case against the actor. Vinayakan is shown sitting on the floor of the airport without a shirt and shouting at the passengers. He was reportedly in an inebriated condition.

In October 2023 too, the Malayalam actor was booked for creating a scene at a Kochi police station under the influence of alcohol. The police had summoned him after the neighbours had complained to the police over some issue.

Reel life Villain #Vinayakan was detained by Police at RGIA #Airport in #Hyderabad for misbehaving with gate staff in a drunken state. The 'Jailer' fame Malayalam actor Vinayakan was detained by the #RGIA Police on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with the airport officials… pic.twitter.com/ODl1TAhiTb — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 7, 2024

