1 year of G20: How PM Modi’s suggestion made the Summit memorable, reveals Ex-Foreign Secy

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The G20 Summit, held in the national capital on September 9-10, 2023 saw the world leaders congregating for the mega event for deliberations on a multitude of issues ranging from economic challenges, climate change and more.

As the event marks the completion of one year on Monday (September 9), former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla reminisces about India hosting its first G20 Summit and how the government had pulled out all stops to make the event a huge success.

He recalls how the Prime Minister's involvement in the global event and attention to minute details including suggestions for ‘simplifying’ the meal for the visiting dignitaries made it a memorable event for the world leaders.

Shringla, also the chief coordinator for the G20 event, informs that PM Modi personally oversaw the preparations, offering key recommendations to the organising team for the Summit's success and also recalls his one suggestion that left a significant impact on the event.

He reveals that the Summit was initially planned to include an elaborate banquet with a multi-course meal and a grand cultural programme featuring over 400 artists.

“After hearing the plan, PM Modi shared his experience from past G20 summits and told us that after long travels and a busy day, leaders arrive at dinner tired and just want to relax. They prefer to unwind and connect casually, rather than be overwhelmed by extravagant arrangements," he says in a video message.

"Therefore, my suggestion is to arrange a simple dinner with minimal distractions. A straightforward dinner, maybe with some Indian music in the background, will help them interact and relax," he further adds, recalling PM Modi’s words.

It was on the advice of PM Modi that the itinerary was adjusted to be simple and minimalist.

“This was one reason the New Delhi summit was memorable for the global leaders,” says Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Sharing feedback from the Japanese envoy, he also informs, "The Japanese ambassador told me that at previous G20 summits, leaders often left dinners midway due to exhaustion. However, in Delhi, the dinner went effortlessly, with all leaders staying until the final course."

The former General Secretary further says that the G20 Summit marked a significant moment in India's global leadership.

Notably, the 2023 G20 New Delhi meet was the 18th summit, successfully conducted at Bharat Mandapam in the capital, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the first G20 Summit held in India.

