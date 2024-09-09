September 16: Holiday or No Holiday on Milad-un-Nabi?

Students in the two Telugu states recently had back-to-back school holidays due to persistently severe rainfall and floods. Although students were happy at the unplanned holiday, parents are starting to worry that their children's academic breaks. Along with the continuous holidays, schools and colleges might get other government holidays due to festivals and special days. Considering the parents concern, the Telangana government has decided to cancel one holiday.

September 14 is a common holiday falling on a Second Saturday. On September 15, which is Sunday, there are two consecutive holidays. September 16th declared as a holiday for Milad-un-Nabi the following day. In honour of Ganesh Visarjan, an additional holiday, giving educational institutions four days in a row off. So the government decided to cancel the holiday on September 16.

There is no holiday for schools September 16 in Telangana, but in Andhra Pradesh it is declared as a holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

