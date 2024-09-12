September 13: No holiday for schools and colleges!

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes got long holidays due to festivals and rains in AP and Telangana. Though Telangana schools have started, schools in AP still have a few holidays. The heavy rains caused by low pressures in the Bay of Bengal disrupted the entire state. The rains have slowed down in Andhra Pradesh, and schools are running as usual.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert until yesterday, September 11. However, the sky is apparent in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on September 12.

If the atmosphere remains sunny, September 13 will not be a holiday for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. However, September 14, September 15, September 16, and September 17 are holidays.

Also Read: September 17: Holiday for schools on Ganesh Nimajjanam? | September 17: Ganesh Nimajjanam holiday for schools?

Also Read: September 16: Holiday or No Holiday on Milad-un-Nabi?

Also Read: September 14 to 17: Four Holidays Back-to-back!