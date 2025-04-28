HIT 3 Movie Pre-Sales: Nani’s Rampage Storms Box Office Worldwide

There is no stopping Tollywood star Nani. Nani is the only actor whose films have all been hits in recent years. He is loved by the masses and loyal audiences at the same time. As a result, those who will want to spend time watching a Nani movie at the theaters are quite high. The actor has been experimenting with different genres of late but is making sure to give his core family audiences a Hi Nanna every once in a while to keep them engaged.

Probably the only actor to have established that connection to the general Telugu audiences in recent times, Nani is going all guns blazing with a violent action thriller in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie has made waves with its promotional content so far, and with Rajamouli attending the pre-release event, expectations for the movie have skyrocketed.

Nani and Sailesh have made a film that's tailor-made for action and thriller genre lovers. Both of them have made it very clear that HIT 3 will be extremely violent, and kids should stay away from it. After completing the censor formalities, HIT 3 got an A certificate and is gearing up for theatrical release on May 1st.

With just two days to go for its release, the pre-sales numbers so far for the movie have been extremely promising. Generally, Nani's movies perform exceptionally well overseas, especially in the US, and the same is happening for HIT: The Third Case as well. It's also being reported that Nani is planning to promote the film by touring in the U.S.

So far, HIT 3 has made $212.2K in advanced sales in America, and this is a good number considering the recent slump that Telugu movies are facing in the American box office. Even on BookMyShow India, HIT 3 has managed to sell more than 50,000 tickets so far, and this beats Nani's previous best, Saripodha Sanivaram.

Hyderabad, in particular, has been trending the most, and the star has created a huge fan base with moviegoers in the city. After Rs. 2 crores in bookings for the movie in the U.S., Hyderabad city alone will fetch more than Rs. 1.5 crores, and advanced bookings will only increase in the coming days.

Globally, HIT 3 advanced bookings have surpassed Rs. 55 crores, and this trend is expected to continue as Nani prepares for a spectacular opening on May 1.