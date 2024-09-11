September 11: No holiday for schools and colleges!

In a few districts, schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh enjoyed continuous holidays from September 7 to September 10. Today, September 11, is not a holiday for educational institutions in AP. Although the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for AP, schools and colleges will operate without any break.

However, there is good news is that schools will be closed from September 14 to 17 due to the Second Saturday, Sunday, Milad-un-Nabi, and Ganesh Nimarjanam.

