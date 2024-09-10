September 11: Holiday for Schools, Colleges or Not?

September 11:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen back-to-back holidays for schools, colleges, and offices in August and September this year. In addition to the already declared holidays, students have had several holidays due to unexpected heavy rains.

Both Telugu states experienced massive rainfall in September. Andhra Pradesh, in particular, faced devastation due to unexpected floods. The floods in Vijayawada have severely affected the lives of many, leaving people in distress.

September 11 may not be a holiday for schools and colleges in Telangana. While the IMD has issued an alert for rain in parts of Telangana, the weather on September 10 looks sunny.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, schools and colleges in the flood-hit areas of Vijayawada are not fully operational yet, as the city is still grappling with the recent floods. Educational institutions in other districts are functioning normally.

Overall, September 11 may not be a holiday. However, from September 14 to September 17, both Telugu states will have four consecutive holidays.

