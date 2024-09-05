List of school holidays in 2024!
According to the Telangana government, schools and colleges in the state will have these holidays in 2024. Educational institutes may be closed on specific days for many reasons. The following dates are all state holidays, and on these days, government offices, academic institutions, and schools will be closed.
Date Holiday
September 7 Vinayaka Chavithi
September 16 EID MILADUN NABI
October 2 Mahatma Gandi Jayanthi
October 10 Durgastami
October 11 Maharnavami
October 12 Vijayadasami
October 15 YAZ DAHUM SHAREEF
October 30 Naraka Chathurdhi
October 31 Diwali
November 15 Kartika Purnima
December 24 Christmas Eve
December 25 Christmas
