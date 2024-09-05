List of school holidays in 2024!

According to the Telangana government, schools and colleges in the state will have these holidays in 2024. Educational institutes may be closed on specific days for many reasons. The following dates are all state holidays, and on these days, government offices, academic institutions, and schools will be closed.

Date Holiday

September 7 Vinayaka Chavithi

September 16 EID MILADUN NABI

October 2 Mahatma Gandi Jayanthi

October 10 Durgastami

October 11 Maharnavami

October 12 Vijayadasami

October 15 YAZ DAHUM SHAREEF

October 30 Naraka Chathurdhi

October 31 Diwali

November 15 Kartika Purnima

December 24 Christmas Eve

December 25 Christmas

