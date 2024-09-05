List of school holidays in 2024!

Sep 05, 2024, 13:05 IST
According to the Telangana government, schools and colleges in the state will have these holidays in 2024. Educational institutes may be closed on specific days for many reasons. The following dates are all state holidays, and on these days, government offices, academic institutions, and schools will be closed. 

Date                          Holiday

September 7             Vinayaka Chavithi

September 16            EID MILADUN NABI

October 2                  Mahatma Gandi Jayanthi

October 10                 Durgastami

October 11                  Maharnavami

October 12                  Vijayadasami

October 15                 YAZ DAHUM SHAREEF

October 30                  Naraka Chathurdhi

October 31                   Diwali

November 15               Kartika Purnima

December 24               Christmas Eve

December 25                Christmas

