Local Holiday Announced in Tiruvarur on April 7 for Aazhi Therottam Festival

The district administration of Tiruvarur has declared a local holiday on April 7, 2025, in celebration of the Panguni Festival at the famous Thyagaraja Temple. On this day, schools, colleges, and both government and private offices will remain closed.

The Thyagaraja Temple, an important site in the Saiva religion, holds significance as the Bhumi Sthal among the Pancha Bhootha Sthals. The temple is renowned for its Aazhi Therottam festival and is believed to be free from the evil influences of the Navagrahas due to the alignment of the planets here. The Aazhi Therottam, the highlight of the ongoing Panguni Festival, will take place on April 7, marking the climax of the festivities.

The festival, which began on March 15 with flag hoisting, has featured daily celebrations, including street processions and other events. Despite the holiday, public examinations will be conducted as scheduled. Additionally, the grievance redressal meeting originally set for April 7 will be rescheduled to April 8, as announced by Collector Mohan Chandran.

The local holiday ensures smooth celebrations while accommodating the needs of the community.