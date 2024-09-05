Holiday for schools on September 6 or September 7?

In India, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated grandly. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in August or September. This festival, also celebrated as Vinayaka Chavithi, falls on September 7, 2024. There needs to be clarity about whether the festival is celebrated on the 6th or 7th of September. The Telangana government has declared September 7 as a holiday for schools and colleges.

With the 7th as a holiday, schools will get two continuous holidays, as September 8 is a Sunday. In Telangana, schools have already been closed for a few days due to rain, and now students have two holidays during this unique festival.

