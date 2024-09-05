Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: September 6 or September 7? Pooja, Time, Preparation Process Details Inside

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Date: Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Significance: It marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Celebration: The festival is celebrated with great fervor across India, involving rituals like Puja and offering Bhog to seek blessings for a prosperous and obstacle-free life.

Shubh Muhurat and City-wise Puja Timings

Puja Muhurat: The auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat) for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja is from 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM on September 7, 2024.

City-Specific Timings:

Pune: 11:18 AM to 1:47 PM

Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM

New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM

Gurgaon: 11:04 AM to 1:35 PM

Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM

Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM

Jaipur: 11:09 AM to 1:40 PM

Hyderabad: 11:00 AM to 1:28 PM

Chandigarh: 11:05 AM to 1:36 PM

Kolkata: 10:20 AM to 12:49 PM

Bengaluru: 11:04 AM to 1:31 PM

Ahmedabad: 11:23 AM to 1:52 PM

Chaturthi Tithi: Begins at 3:01 PM on September 6 and concludes at 5:37 PM on September 7.

Ganesh Chaturthi Preparation: Puja at Home

Preparation: The festival lasts ten days, requiring early preparation.

Steps for Preparation:

Clean Your Home: Ensure a pure environment by thoroughly cleaning the home.

Choose the Right Spot: Place the idol in the northeast (Ishaan) corner, considered auspicious.

Set Up the Idol: Use a raised platform covered with a yellow cloth for the idol.

Decorate the Area: Add decorations such as Swastik or Om stickers, Rangoli designs, flowers, and a Toran.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Samagri: Essential Items Checklist

Essential Pooja Items:

Chowki (Platform)

Yellow and Red Cloth

Idol of Lord Ganesha

Betel Nut and Betel Leaves

Laddoos and Modak (traditional sweets)

Durva Grass

Coconut and Seasonal Fruits

Incense Sticks and Lamps

Matches, Vermilion, and Flowers

Kalash (Sacred Pot)

Garland and Flowers

Eyeliner, Camphor, Turmeric

Ganesh Visarjan 2024

End of Festivities: The 10-day festival culminates with Ganesh Visarjan on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Symbolism: Immersing the idols in water symbolizes the cycle of birth, life, and death.

Visarjan Timings:

Morning Muhurat: 9:11 AM to 1:47 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 3:19 PM to 4:51 PM

Evening Muhurat: 7:51 PM to 9:19 PM

Night Muhurat: 10:47 PM to 3:12 AM (September 18)

Chaturdashi Tithi: Starts at 3:10 PM on September 16 and ends at 11:44 AM on September 17.

Bhog Offerings to Lord Ganesha

Popular Offerings: Modak, laddu, pooran poli, kheer, and supari are popular offerings prepared with devotion.

Finally

Celebration Across India: Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, following rituals and timings to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for prosperity and removal of obstacles.