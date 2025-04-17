Good Friday 2025: US Federal Holiday or Not? What’s Open and Closed on April 18

Apr 17, 2025, 17:16 IST
Good Friday will be observed on April 18, 2025. It is a major Christian holiday that marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. While it is an important religious day, it is not a federal holiday in the United States. This means most services and businesses will function normally, but closings may vary by state or institution.

Banks

  • Most banks will be open and operate during regular business hours.
  • However, some banks in certain states that recognize Good Friday as a state holiday may be closed or have shorter hours.
  • It’s a good idea to call your local bank ahead of time to check their schedule.

Stock Market

  • The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ will be closed on Good Friday.
  • The bond market will close early on Thursday, April 17 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.
  • All markets will reopen on the following Monday, April 21.

Post Office (USPS)

  • The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be open on Good Friday.
  • Regular mail delivery and retail services will continue as usual.
  • On Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025), most post offices will be closed, and no regular mail delivery will occur, except for Priority Mail Express.

Government Offices

  • Federal offices will be open since Good Friday is not a national holiday.
  • However, state and local government offices in states that observe Good Friday may be closed.

Schools and Colleges

  • Public schools may or may not be closed depending on the state or school district.
  • In some states, schools are closed; in others, it might be a regular school day or fall during spring break.
  • Many private and religious schools usually close in observance of the day.

Retail Stores

  • Most retail stores, malls, and supermarkets will remain open.
  • Regular shopping hours are expected to continue, but it’s still wise to check for any local changes, especially in religious communities.
  • Many stores may close on Easter Sunday instead.

Good Friday is widely observed for its religious importance, especially by Christians. Although not a federal holiday, certain states and institutions may adjust their hours. It’s best to check locally for the most accurate information.


