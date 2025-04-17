Good Friday 2025: US Federal Holiday or Not? What’s Open and Closed on April 18

Good Friday will be observed on April 18, 2025. It is a major Christian holiday that marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. While it is an important religious day, it is not a federal holiday in the United States. This means most services and businesses will function normally, but closings may vary by state or institution.

Banks

Most banks will be open and operate during regular business hours.

However, some banks in certain states that recognize Good Friday as a state holiday may be closed or have shorter hours.

It’s a good idea to call your local bank ahead of time to check their schedule.

Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ will be closed on Good Friday.

The bond market will close early on Thursday, April 17 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

All markets will reopen on the following Monday, April 21.

Post Office (USPS)

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be open on Good Friday.

Regular mail delivery and retail services will continue as usual.

On Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025), most post offices will be closed, and no regular mail delivery will occur, except for Priority Mail Express.

Government Offices

Federal offices will be open since Good Friday is not a national holiday.

However, state and local government offices in states that observe Good Friday may be closed.

Schools and Colleges

Public schools may or may not be closed depending on the state or school district.

In some states, schools are closed; in others, it might be a regular school day or fall during spring break.

Many private and religious schools usually close in observance of the day.

Retail Stores

Most retail stores, malls, and supermarkets will remain open.

Regular shopping hours are expected to continue, but it’s still wise to check for any local changes, especially in religious communities.

Many stores may close on Easter Sunday instead.

Good Friday is widely observed for its religious importance, especially by Christians. Although not a federal holiday, certain states and institutions may adjust their hours. It’s best to check locally for the most accurate information.