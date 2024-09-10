September 16: Holiday for schools in AP for Milad-un-Nabi!

Private and public schools in the state of Telugu are on continuous holiday due to rains. Though Telangana schools have resumed, North Andhra Pradesh schools have been closed due to the red alert and flash floods. Students are overjoyed, but parents are concerned about their academic break with continuous holidays.

Schools were closed for four days starting on September 7, and now students might get another four-day holiday from September 14. With a second Saturday and Sunday, schools and colleges get a holiday on September 16 on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. But the holiday is only for Andhra Pradesh, not Telangana. In Telugu states, schools are closed on September 17 due to Ganesh Nimarjanam.

