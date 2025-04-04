K'taka BJP worker commits suicide after arrest over comment on Cong MLA

Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) A BJP worker, who was earlier arrested on charges of making comments about Congress MLA A.S. Ponnannahas, died by suicide on Friday.

Ponnannahas serves as the Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

It is alleged that the BJP worker was unable to bear the humiliation of his arrest. The incident occurred within the Hennur police station limits in Bengaluru in the early hours.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Vinay Somaiah. He reportedly ended his life at the BJP party office in HBR Layout. According to the police, Vinay had arrived at the office on Thursday night and stayed back. He posted a death note in a WhatsApp group before hanging himself.

The deceased has claimed that he is taking the extreme step in the backdrop of a politically motivated FIR against him.

Two months ago, Vinay Somaiah, a native of the Kodagu district, was arrested in connection with posting a light comment against MLA Ponnanna.

Charges were filed against him as he was the admin of the WhatsApp group where the comment appeared. Based on a complaint by Congress worker Tennera Maina, the Madikeri police registered an FIR against three individuals, including Vinay.

He was subsequently arrested and later released on bail. According to his family, the High Court had issued a stay on the investigation. In his final message, Vinay claimed that he had endured humiliation and torture for no fault of his own and that the incident had severely affected his dignity and honour.

Sources stated that Vinay is survived by his parents, wife, and child. Vinay also worked as an operations manager in a private company.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has taken all the details of the case, and sources in the BJP stated that the party is planning a protest against the Congress MLA and CM’s Legal Advisor Ponnanna in a day or two.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

