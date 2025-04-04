Aamir Khan mourns Manoj Kumar's death, recalls learning from watching his films

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Aamir Khan has expressed his sorrow over the passing of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, remembering the profound impact his films had on him.

The ‘PK’ actor recalled the lessons he learned by watching Manoj Kumar's iconic performances, reflecting on the immense influence the late actor had on his own career and life. In an official statement, Aamir stated, “Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles, passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been hospitalized on February 21 due to a significant decline in his health.

Tributes are pouring in from celebrities and eminent leaders alike, honoring the legacy of the late Manoj Kumar. B-town celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, and Farhan Akhtar, among others, took to social media to offer their condolences.

In his heartfelt post, Ajay shared how Manoj Kumar gave his father his first break as an action director in the iconic film “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,” marking a significant milestone in Veeru Devgn's successful career in the film industry.

The ‘Singham’ actor wrote, “Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history.”

Akshay Kumar spoke about the profound influence Manoj had on him, particularly in instilling a deep sense of love and pride for the country. The 'Kesari' actor reflected on how he grew up learning from Manoj Kumar that there is "no emotion like love and pride for our country," a value that the iconic actor beautifully portrayed through his patriotic films.

Taking to his X handle, Akshay tweeted, “I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti.”

