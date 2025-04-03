Summer Holidays 2025: Telangana Intermediate Holidays dates announced!

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced summer holidays for all the intermediate colleges in the state. According to the new order, the colleges will be closed between March 31 and June 1, and the new session will begin on June 2.

This almost month-long vacation gives students a great chance to use their time constructively. Students are advised to concentrate on self-study, reviewing past lessons, and preparing for future topics. Moreover, they can take online courses, learn new languages, or work on developing hobbies to enrich their skill set.

The summer vacation directive shall apply to all government, private, and aided intermediate colleges in the state of Telangana. The TGBIE has underlined strong adherence to the holiday schedule, cautioning institutions against holding unauthorized classes during the vacation period. In case of flouting, disciplinary action may be taken, said S Krishna Aditya, Secretary of TGBIE.

For the students to have a successful and problem-free break, they can opt for the following activities:

Self-Study: Review past lessons and prepare for future topics to get ahead in school.

Skill Development: Browse online courses, pick up new languages, or build hobbies to improve your skill set.

Personal Projects: Use this time to work on personal projects like writing, art, or programming.

Relaxation and Leisure: Spend time relaxing, reading books, watching films, or hanging out with family and friends.

By taking advantage of this summer vacation, students can go back to college refreshed, revitalized, and prepared to face new challenges.

