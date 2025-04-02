April 3 Holiday or not?

With the rain alert still ongoing in some states of India, students and parents wonder whether March 3 will be a holiday or not. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a rain alert for various states, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, until April 5. Since the situation is likely to get worse, there is are strong chance that schools will announce a holiday.

Actually, rain alert holidays are a regular affair these days, particularly during monsoon season. Schools and educational institutions announce holidays as a protective measure to avoid the risk of injury to students and faculty. With the IMD forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms in the next few days, it is most probable that schools will be quick to follow suit and announce a holiday.

The rain warning has already disrupted normal life, with several flights and trains delayed or cancelled. The weather office has issued warnings of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, which may result in power cuts, flooding, and other dangers. Under such circumstances, it is only wise that schools announce a holiday and keep their students and teachers safe.

Though there is no confirmation as yet, parents and students will soon receive an announcement from their schools and educational institutions. Meanwhile, it is necessary to keep an ear on local news and weather reports so that one is well-informed about the issue.

While the rain alert keeps several states in its grip, it is evident that the security of students and teachers is the priority. Whether March 3 will be declared a holiday or not remains to be seen, but one thing is definite - the rain alert is a serious matter that needs attention and precaution.

Also read: April 3 - 5 Telangana Rain alert; Schools Holiday likely