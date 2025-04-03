UPSC CDS 1 2025: Admit Card OUT at Official Website upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS 1 2025 admit card. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to download it. Aspirants are required to enter their login credentials to download the hall ticket.

The Combined Defense Services (CDS) 1 exam will be held on April 13, 2025, and the exam schedule has already been released. The admit card is a must to carry to the examination center.

How to download the UPSC CDS 1 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'UPSC CDS 1 2025 Admit Card' link.

On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" option.

On the next page, click on the 'E-Admit Cards for various examinations of UPSC.'

A new page will open. Click on the download link for the CDS 1 Admit Card 2025.

Your screen will display important instructions. Read the instructions carefully, and candidates need to take a printout of them.

Pick either the registration number or roll number for further procedure.

Please enter the registration or roll number, date of birth, and clear the verification text.

Here's the direct link to download the UPSC CDS 1 2025 admit card: https://upsconline.gov.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cdsi_2025/admit_card.php#...